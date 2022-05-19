Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz will launch the ultra-luxurious Mythos Series sub-brand that will sit above the already opulent Maybach nameplate. During its Economics of Desire strategy update, the automaker showed an image of an SL Speedster as a future product from the new marque.

Mythos Series models will be very low-volume. This vehicle "will be made available exclusively to the most dedicated enthusiasts and collectors of Mercedes-Benz," the automaker wrote in a statement announcing the sub-brand. The company isn't saying when the first of these products arrives.

The teaser image shows the SL in profile with only the upper portion of the vehicle visible. Nacelles are visible behind the seats, and this is the only obvious styling tweak, judging by what we can see.

During the Economics of Desire presentation, Mercedes also announced an expansion of the Maybach brand. This will include a luxurious variant of the SL. Plus, the marque will also launch a version of the EQS SUV in 2023.

Maybach recently showed the ultra-opulent Haute Voiture concept based on the S-Class. It features a two-tone paint scheme with a rose gold lower section and a nautical blue upper area. Things are really special inside where it has bouclé fabric in blue, beige, and rose gold on the door panels and on portions of the seats. Fluffy white faux fur covers the floor mats. Rose gold trim on the door trim and dashboard adds even more opulence.

A limited-run production version of the Haute Voiture is coming in early 2023. Pricing is expected to be well in excess of $200,000.

With all of these high-end models, Mercedes-Benz wants to be "the world's most valuable luxury car brand." In the Economics of Desire presentation, the company says the way to do that is to cut the number of what it calls "Entry Luxury" models from seven to four. Also, 75 percent of future investments are going towards larger, more expensive vehicles. By 2026, Mercedes wants to boost sales of its "Top-End" products by 60 percent compared to numbers in 2019.