Listen to this article

The various iterations of the Willys Jeep were among the most important vehicles to serve in World War 2 in large part for their off-road ability. While many decades have passed since then, these rugged machines have remained very capable on the trails. Check out how this pair and a vintage Willys Wagon handle the challenge of Moab.

The first vehicle we see goes by the name Barnicle Will. It has a mud-covered body that sort of gives the exterior a camouflaged appearance. Going down the rocks seems pretty easy for the old Jeep. The rig doesn't have a roll cage or seemingly even a harness for the driver, so the person behind the wheel needs to think carefully about the path to avoid potential injury.

Next, we see a Jeep with the nickname Slumdog. Another video on this channel shows it recently getting a locking rear differential. The driver takes a more difficult path, and a wheel is hanging in the air several times as the vehicle goes down the trail.

The situation is similar when these guys turn around and go up the hill. Barnicle Will has a fairly easy time climbing the trail. Slumdog's driver chooses a more challenging path, including needing to reverse at one point to get a better line.

The original Willys MB used a 2.2-liter L-head four-cylinder engine making 60 horsepower (45 kilowatts). Power ran through a three-speed manual gearbox, but there was a two-speed transfer case, giving drivers a total of six forward gears. Plus, they had four-wheel drive.

At the end, the Willys Jeep Station Wagon gets its turn on the trail. This fully-enclosed model is a precursor to modern SUVs. This one has a gorgeous patina with surface rust on the hood and rear pillar. It also appears to have a lifted suspension. With the longer wheelbase and bigger overhangs, the driver has to be more careful about finding a path than the smaller vehicles. At one point, the rear bumper appears very close to slamming into a rock.