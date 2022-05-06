Listen to this article

It's time to see how the 2022 Lexus NX 350h performs in the challenging moose test. The new model is the second generation of the brand's compact crossover that slots between the UX and RX in the lineup.

As the name implies, KM77, the Spanish YouTube channel that conducts these tests, has a goal for vehicles to complete the moose test with an entry speed of 77 kilometers per hour (48 miles per hour). The NX 350h isn't able to get through the cones that this velocity, but it's not too far off.

Gallery: 2022 Lexus NX First Drive

47 Photos

When attempting a run a 78 kph (48.5 mph), the driver hits two cones in the second group and doesn't try to make the turn into the final collection of cones.

Dropping the speed down to 75 kph (46.6 mph) lets the NX 350h complete the challenge successfully. However, KM77 takes issue with the vehicle's stability control system because it slows the Lexus down to 25 kph (15.5 mph) in the final section of cones.

For comparison, the video cuts to a Honda HR-V going through the moose test. It enters the evaluation at 74 kph (46 mph), and the stability control slows it to 38 kph (23.6 mph) through the final section.

KM77 noted that the NX 350h suffered from understeer when testing the crossover at higher speeds. Although, the video noted this was the normal reaction from the models the site evaluated.

In the slalom, the NX 350h did well with a time of 24.0 seconds through the cones. This was quick enough to tie with the Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 for third place. The Mini Cooper SE Countryman is in first with a time of 23.3 seconds. The Cupra Born holds second with a time of 23.6 seconds.

In the US, the NX is available with four powertrains. The NX 250 has a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder making 203 horsepower (151 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters). The NX 350 has a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder offering 275 hp (205 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm). The NX 350h has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor on each axle for a total of 239 hp (178 kW). Finally, the plug-in hybrid NX 450h+ has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor at each end producing a total of 302 hp (225 kW).