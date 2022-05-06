Listen to this article

Different models, different product strategies. While the Macan EV will sign the combustion-engined model's death warrant by 2024, the Panamera and Taycan will peacefully coexist in the future. Our spies have spotted the sporty liftback from Zuffenhausen undergoing testing in its next-generation guise while carrying a deceptive disguise. The camo makes it look like Porsche is preparing another facelift when in reality it's the Mk3 model.

For the first time, the 2024 Panamera's cabin has been captured on camera. If you're getting Taycan vibes, you are not alone. The first change we noticed is the lack of a bulky gear lever for the automatic gearbox. Look closer and you'll see the shaver-like shifter is located to the left of the infotainment, which is where you'll find it on the EV as well. The electric parking brake button sits above it rather than to its right as installed on the Taycan.

2024 Porsche Panamera interior spy photos

15 Photos

Instead of the electric sedan's lower touchscreen, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe rival has an assortment of capacitive-touch buttons. There seem to be some traditional controls, sticking out from that glass panel that looks like a fingerprint nightmare. The upper screen serves as the infotainment and invertedly reveals the exterior design.

However, we can't see much as zooming in drastically reduces the photo's quality. Our spies say the 2024 Panamera prototype had a screen dedicated to the front passenger. More and more luxury vehicles have this feature, and it's usually offered as optional equipment. Time will tell whether this extra screen will trickle down to mainstream cars as well.

Stepping outside of the prototype, quad exhausts suggest we're dealing with an upper-spec version of the 2024 Panamera. It is believed Porsche's engineers will install more powerful 2.9-liter V6 and 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engines equipped with mild-hybrid tech. In addition, the E-Hybrid models are believed to receive improved combustion engines and electric motors.

As for the plug-in hybrids, a recent report states these will have a larger battery pack to provide a substantially improved range when the combustion engine is turned off. In addition, the PHEVs are said to benefit from quicker charging.

Expect a world premiere in 2023 for what will probably be the last generation of the Panamera to feed on gasoline.