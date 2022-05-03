Listen to this article

In March, we spied a curious GMC Yukon with strategically placed bits of camouflage on the outside. Now, the camo is gone and we have full disclosure on the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate – the new flagship for the Yukon family of full-size SUVs.

With a name like Ultimate, one would expect this SUV to be dressed to the nines. GMC doesn't disappoint, infusing the Yukon Denali with exclusive trim both inside and out. You'll find new dark chrome accents on the front fascia, bright chrome outlining the windows, more chrome on the lower door panels, and Ultimate-specific 22-inch seven-spoke wheels wearing a mix of chrome and dark paint.

A keen eye will catch these exterior upgrades, but the real differences are found inside. Full-grain leather in a shade of brown called Alpine Umber covers all three rows of seats. In front, the driver and passenger enjoy 16-way power seats with massage functions. Contrast stitching with Ultimate branding further enhances the seats, and there's more brown in the form of woodgrain trim in various locations. That's contrasted with aluminum trim, and of course there's an upgraded stereo. An 18-speaker Bose system is installed, including speakers integrated into the front headrests.

On the tech side, the Denali Ultimate is the first Yukon to get Super Cruise capability. This version of the driver-assist system includes automatic lane-change functionality and hands-free trailer towing on compatible roads. A 10.2-inch center infotainment screen has Google built-in, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also featured as standard equipment. Amazon Alexa is available, and WiFi Hotspot capability is also an option.

As for power and performance, the Yukon Denali Ultimate doesn't offer anything new. Buyers can choose between the standard-issue 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts), or the turbocharged 3.0-liter Duramax diesel with 277 hp (207 kW) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque. Power goes to the ground through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Magnetic Ride Control, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, and 4WD are all standard.

GMC doesn't offer pricing for the Yukon Denali Ultimate; that should be available closer to the SUV's on-sale date. For comparison, a 2022 Yukon Denali starts at just over $70,000 with 2WD and the diesel engine. It will reach dealerships in the fall of 2022, going on sale for the 2023 model year.