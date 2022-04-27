The 2023 Genesis G90 will be available in the United States with a mild-hybrid-assisted twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with an electric supercharger. According to the model's original announcement, this powerplant was only going to be for the long-wheelbase version of the sedan, which Genesis wasn't bringing to the US.

A Genesis spokesperson initially confirmed this info to Car and Driver. Motor1.com reached out to the automaker for more details. A PR representative responded:

"Though I can confirm that this powertrain will be coming to the US, I do not have any further details to share at this time. More information will be available at launch later this year."

The official horsepower and torque specs for the mild-hybrid engine aren't yet available from Genesis. The report from Car and Driver claims it makes 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts).

The only available gearbox with the mild-hybrid engine is an eight-speed automatic. The Environmental Protection Agency lists the drivetrain as being all-wheel drive.

In comparison, the other engine available for the standard-wheelbase G90 is a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 that makes 375 hp (280 kW) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm). It also comes with an eight-speed automatic and is available with rear- or all-wheel drive.

The EPA already lists the fuel economy for the 2023 G90 with both engines. The mild-hybrid powerplant gets 17 miles per gallon city, 24 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined. The purely combustion-powered version returns 18 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined.

The 2023 G90 arrives in the US later this year as the brand's flagship sedan. It features a luxurious cabin with high-end materials for the upholstery and trim. The tech includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a separate control panel for the climate controls. Buyers can get a stereo with as many as 23 speakers. One of the weirder features is a UV-powered phone disinfector in the center rear armrest.

Pricing for the new G90 isn't yet available. Estimates put the starting cost at around $80,000.

Sources: Car and Driver, EPA

