Vehicle license plates, especially those with fewer characters, are historically expensive. However, one license plate in Dubai grabbed a hefty sum at a charity auction, so much so that it's now among the most expensive license plates in the world.

Sold at the Most Noble Numbers charity auction, the vehicle plate number AA8 sold for a whopping 35 million dirhams or around $9.5 million at the current exchange rates.

The AA8 license plate isn't the only expensive three-character plate that sold for a rich sum at the said auction. License plate numbers "F55," "V66," and "Y66" all sold for over a million dollars each.

Apart from the unique license plates, 10 special mobile numbers were also put up for bidding in the said auction. The mobile number 549999999 grabbed the highest bid, valued at $1.36 million.

The Most Noble Numbers charity auction was initiated by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). It collected a total of $14.4 million in under two hours. All the proceeds will go in support of the One Billion Meals campaign. The charity campaign aims to provide food to the needy, which will be distributed to 50 countries.

As mentioned, the $9.5-million vehicle plate number AA8 is now among the most expensive license plates in the world. The top spot of that list goes to vehicle license plate "MM" in California, which costs an eye-watering $24.5 million and comes with a non-fungible token (NFT). The seller said that the buyer of this ultra-expensive plate is "the type of person who sees the value in the exclusive, rare, & one-of-a-kind."

To this day, the MM vehicle license plate in California is still up for sale. Meanwhile, an "F1" license plate in the UK was put up for sale in 2018 for a staggering $20 million.