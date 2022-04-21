Last November, Kia unveiled the decidedly edgy EV9 Concept SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In March, the automaker confirmed a production version of the electric SUV would go on sale in 2023, though the US market wasn't specifically mentioned. That's now confirmed for 2023 as well, according to Motor Authority.

The production EV9 should have about 300 miles of range, with approximately 80 to 90 percent of the concept's styling making it through to production, according to the report. Kia America Chief Operating Officer Steven Center is also cited as providing a hint towards the SUV's price, saying it would be higher than the Telluride in a manner similar to the gap between the Sportage and EV6. That works out to around $15,000, which would place the EV9 close to $50,000 before destination charges.

Motor1.com contacted Kia America for confirmation of these statements and additional information, but a response wasn't received prior to publication. We will add an update if new details become available.

The EV9 Concept certainly captured attention at the Los Angeles Auto show with its sharp body lines and clamshell doors. It's highly unlikely those doors will make it to production, but if 80-90 percent of the exterior design does end up in showrooms, the larger SUV will stand out in Kia's lineup. It will ride on the E-GMP platform used by the Hyundai Motor Group, which is already in use with the Kia EV6, among others. Per our colleagues at InsideEVs, early performance metrics for the EV9 are a 0-60 sprint in the five-second range, with fast-charge capability that can recoup 80-percent range in 30 minutes. Horsepower is unknown at this time.

The EV9 will be part of an electric blitz from Kia with 14 battery-electric vehicles planned for global markets by 2027. To reach that goal, the automaker hopes to launch two new EVs a year, starting in 2023.