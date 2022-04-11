First of all, the good news. As far as we can tell, there were no injuries in this crash. That is, there weren't any physical injuries to people. This first-generation Dodge Viper R/T10 has definitely seen better days, and we suspect the driver is suffering from both a shattered ego and a broken heart.

Photos featuring this iconic 1990s supercar popped up in our feed through the Radwood Facebook group, which honors all things automotive from the 1980s and 1990s. A link in the post took us to a video shared by Kyle Andrew Robertson, who captured the final moments of this red Viper as it squared off against a classic Acura Integra. As you can see, it didn't end well for the Viper.

We don't have all the details leading to this unfortunate outcome, but we do know it happened in Dayton, Ohio. Apparently, there was a car meet in the area last weekend, and folks were capturing video as the participants left the scene. We don't know if it was a Radwood-style event, but this OG Viper ended up next to a modified Integra at a traffic light. So for one brief moment, a low-revving V10 and a high-strung Honda VTEC four-pot filled the air with all the 1990s glory they could muster.

Sadly, that's the high point of this 25-years-in-the-making showdown. The Integra rips away from the intersection with the engine bouncing off the rev limiter. To the Viper driver's credit, it looks like the bait isn't taken at first. But after crossing the intersection, we see the Viper pass the Acura then violently veer to the right, slamming into a pole and coming to a rest facing the street. The video cuts to an up-close look of the wrecked Viper, showing significant damage to the hood and front fascia.

So what happened? Aside from the obvious, commenters in the video said the weather was a bit chilly. That's never good for finding grip in a rear-wheel-drive car with gobs of torque and no traction control. This particular stretch of road also turns very slightly to the right, and if we had to guess, we'd say the Viper driver rolled onto the throttle after shifting into second. Add it all up, and you have a recipe for a viral car video.

Obviously, we're glad to hear of no injuries in this crash. And we know we sound like the grumpy old guy every time we type this, but just take it easy on the streets, okay? Let's not see any more wrecks, especially rad classics like this one.