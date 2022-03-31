London, a global financial hub, is also a popular destination for many of the world's wealthiest people and their expensive toys. The English city has no shortage of supercars, where the crowded streets part for some of the industry's rarest makes and models. That's why it's not surprising to see Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and even the newest Bugatti models cruising the narrow roads, or bravely parking on the streets while their owners enjoy the city.

At least two videos captured one such supercar in London – the Bugatti Divo. Launched back in 2018, the Divo is one of several Chiron variants that the company has produced since replacing the Veyron in 2016. The Divo, named after Bugatti racing driver Albert Divo, sold out before Bugatti could reveal it to the public, and with Bugatti only producing 40 examples, seeing one out in the wild, let alone parked on the side of a London street, is a sweet delight.

The two videos show the Divo navigating London's twisting streets before parking next to a nondescript curb. The street is lined with cars from other high-end brands, though mainstream models are sprinkled throughout the lineup. It's a busy street, too, with taxis, couriers, and other cars cruising past, but that didn't stop the owner from parking it there. The multi-million-dollar Bugatti, owned by a Qatari Sheik, sports a California license plate, making the Divo's appearance in London all the rarer.

The Divo is a Chiron variant, even with the two sharing the same 1,500-horsepower (1,118-kilowatt) W16 engine. However, the Divo differs in its aerodynamics package that makes the car quicker on the track, but it lowers the car's top speed to a measly 236 miles per hour (380 kilometers per hour). That's far below the Chiron's 261-mph (420-kph) top speed, but Bugatti thought the sacrifice was necessary for a quicker and lighter supercar.

With only 40 Bugatti Divos in existence, seeing one might be a once-in-a-lifetime event for most of us. However, those in London get to enjoy an endless parade of high-end cars from around the world when the rich visit. What do you think will show up next on London's busy streets?

Gallery: Bugatti Divo