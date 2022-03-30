The chances of running into a moose are low, but never zero. The evasive maneuver test colloquially known as a moose test has been around for ages, but it wasn't until 1997 that it became known all over the world. In October that year, Teknikens Värld journalist flipped an A-Class, prompting Mercedes to suspend sales, recall all cars, and rebuild many others. Development costs rose as the engineers modified the suspension and added ESC.

Fast forward to March 2022, Spanish magazine km77 has uploaded a new video from its very own moose test series. This time around, it involves the latest-generation Peugeot 308. Specifically, it's a plug-in hybrid with the GT Pack, making it the most expensive version of the lot. In Southern Europe's biggest country by territory, it retails for more than €43,000.

83 Photos

The Spanish journalists ran into some technical issues with the stylish compact hatchback. After several attempts in the moose test, some more successful than others, the 308's power steering failed. In one of the runs conducted at 73 km/h (45 mph), the EPS malfunctioned. Turning the car off and on again did the trick, but only temporarily.

In the very next attempt, the power steering stopped working in the exact same place. As shown in the video, the digital instrument cluster showed a red warning message about the lack of EPS. Thankfully, the folks over at km77 had a second car at their disposal. In fact, it was an identical 308 with the same Michelin Primacy 4 tires measuring 225/40 R18.

The electrified hatchback eventually completed the test, but the end result was far from impressive. The highest entry speed without taking down any cones during the moose test was 72 km/h (45 mph). It represents a substantial decrease compared to the previous generation as the old model had an entry speed of 82 km/h (51 km/h).

Nevertheless, km77 points out the new Peugeot 308 felt safe and easy to control at all times, without behaving in such a way as to confuse the driver. We expect similar results from the 2022 Opel Astra since it's heavily related to the French five-door hatchback. Both models also come in a more practical wagon body style.