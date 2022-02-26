By now, you should have heard of the evasive safety test called the moose test. The assessment aims to exhibit how easily (or challenging) it is for a subject car to evade a sudden obstacle on the road, like a moose crossing the street. Spanish car magazine km77.com is one of the YouTube channels that regularly conducts tests on various vehicles.

The Mercedes E-Class Wagon is the latest subject of the dreaded moose test. It isn't the first Merc to have undergone the assessment, and it did okay as seen on the video embedded above.

The long-roof Mercedes E-Class here was a 300 de 4MATIC, which is a plug-in hybrid diesel that runs on all fours. It was wearing Pirelli Cinturato P7 245/45 R18 at the front and 275/40 R18 at the back. It's quite heavy, though, tipping the scales at 4,882 pounds (2,215 kilograms).

Although the E-Class Wagon failed to avoid all cones at 47.85 miles per hour (77 kilometers per hour), it was able to do so at 47.22 mph (76 km/h) but failed to return to the lane. Finally, the Merc wagon passed the test at 46.60 mph (75 km/h), avoiding all the cones and returning to the lane safely.

The result here wasn't impressive, as we've seen an Opel Insignia pass the same test at 51.57 mph (83 km/h), but at least it's better than the Volkswagen Golf 8 and Mercedes CLA – both performing under 43.50 mph (70 km/h).

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be getting a new-generation model by the end of the year, reaching showrooms in 2023. In fact, the E-Class Sedan is no longer available to order in Germany as all the production slots have been taken. Hopefully, the W124 model will perform better in evasive maneuvers.