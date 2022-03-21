We've already shared two high-speed runs of the Volkswagen Golf 8 on the Autobahn, so is there really a need for a third video? Yes, there is, because this is no ordinary compact hatchback from Wolfsburg. While the previous two were the lowly 1.5 TSI and 2.0 TDI models, we now get to see the mighty R flexing its muscles on an unrestricted section of Germany's glorious highway.

Its 2.0 TSI engine is far from stock as the turbocharged four-pot has been taken to a massive 520 horsepower (387 kilowatts) and 629 Newton-meters (464 pound-feet) of torque courtesy of a stage 2 kit from HGP. The tuners installed large 380-mm ceramic brake discs at the front axle to handle the extra oomph generated by the amped-up EA888 Evo4 engine.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R: Feature

47 Photos

To put those impressive output numbers to the test, the car stretched its legs in the late hours on the Autobahn when there was less traffic. Hitting 325 km/h (202 mph) is an impressive feat on its own considering it's still a four-cylinder Golf at the end of the day. Getting there is perhaps more remarkable taking into account it only needed 7.53 seconds from 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h).

It's safe to say the Golf R by HGP has received many mods to unlock speed levels we usually associate only with supercars. From a custom turbocharger and a K&N air filter to a Wagner intercooler and an aftermarket exhaust, the hyper hatch is now somewhat of a sleeper.

Excluding the tuner's stickers, the only giveaways it's been modified are represented by the 19-inch OZ wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires and a KW coilover suspension. It's still sad the five-cylinder Golf R with the Audi RS3's engine never happened, but the aftermarket scene is ready to offer a viable substitute.

Some will remember the very same tuning company also extracted nearly 1,000 horsepower from a Lamborghini Urus. The Italian Super SUV did the sprint in 2.9 seconds and maxed out at 211 mph (340 km/h).