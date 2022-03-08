This is it, folks. Behold the first SUV from Lotus. After the Evija, it’s also Norfolk's second EV. Patent images submitted by Wuhan Lotus Cars Co., Ltd have been published by IP Australia, so trust us when we say it's the real deal. Roughly the same size as a Porsche Cayenne, the Type 132 reveals an interesting design ahead of its official debut taking place on March 29.

Where should we start? Well, the electric SUV has air ducts in the front hood as part of a comprehensive aero package that also includes active flaps in the lower intake. The roof-mounted LiDAR above the windshield stands out, and we can't help but notice Lotus has ditched conventional side mirrors in favor of cameras. However, these won't be legal in all countries around the world, meaning the EV will also get traditional glass mirrors.

Gallery: 2023 Lotus Type 132 patent images from IP Australia

8 Photos

The charging port is mounted on the left-front fender and you've probably noticed by now the high-riding Lotus has electronic pop-out door handles. Some of the design cues have already been revealed in teasers, including the alloy wheels and the headlight shape. In addition, the full-width LED light bar at the back has been previewed, and dare we say it looks rather Audi-esque in these patent images.

Since we're at the back, you've likely spotted the "floating" two-piece roof spoiler flanking what seems to be another LiDAR. An active spoiler on the tailgate has been previewed by Lotus, but it’s not sticking out here. For a vehicle riding on a dedicated EV platform, the rear overhang is massive, perhaps even longer than on some ICE-powered SUVs of the same size.

The made-in-China electric vehicle will sit on a platform developed to accommodate battery packs as large as 120 kWh. The implementation of 800V tech will translate into ultra-fast charging, while the interior will host a tilting touchscreen for the infotainment. One of the patent images shows the vehicle's underside, which is completely closed for better airflow.

Its wheelbase is going to measure anywhere between 2889 to 3100 millimeters (113.7 to 122 inches) and it's safe to assume it will be the heaviest Lotus in history. The Evija electric hypercar already represents a great departure in that regard, tipping the scales at around 3,700 pounds (1,680 kilograms).

It should pack about 600 to 700 horsepower courtesy of dual electric motors granting an all-wheel-drive setup. Even though it will be a porker, the SUV should still hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in around three seconds.

We'll know what's what at the end of the month, with sales likely commencing by late 2022 or early next. Production will take place at a new factory in Wuhan. Yes, that Wuhan…