Once upon a time, Fiat offered a modest minivan called the Ulysse to European buyers. It left the scene in 2010, but now the people mover is back with new looks and an all-electric powertrain. It's Fiat's second dedicated electric offering following the new 500e, and like the small city car, the e-Ulysse is aimed primarily at urban markets.

Two battery options are available, offering 50 or 75 kWh with a maximum range of 205 miles (330 kilometers) as measured in the WLTP cycle. A standard-issue 100-kW fast charge system can recoup 80 percent power in 45 minutes. The e-Ulysse generates a maximum of 136 horsepower (101 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque, and as such, speed isn't its forte. Fiat doesn't offer acceleration stats, but top speed is listed as 81 mph (130 km/h).

Such things likely won't matter to e-Ulysse buyers, which Fiat suggests could be taxi services, hotels, or other fleet companies seeking a zero-emission shuttle. In that regard, the multi-purpose vehicle offers extensive configurations for either seven or eight passengers. In Lounge trim with seven-passenger seating, the e-Ulysse can have the second row facing the third with a folding table in-between, thus leading Fiat to call this the "living room" variant. The eight-passenger configuration (unofficially called the shuttle) adds an extra seat in the second row.

Gallery: 2022 Fiat E-Ulysse

18 Photos

Aside from carrying lots of people, Fiat is keen to emphasize the versatility of the e-Ulysse. There are 12 distinct configurations for the eight-seater; that rises to 16 in seven-passenger spec, and the aforementioned table can fold into multiple positions. The middle and rear seats are mounted on rails for easy positioning and removal, but with the seats in place, there's still 148 cubic feet (4,200 liters) of load space available. Opt for the extended-length Long version and that rises to 173 cubic feet (4,900 liters).

As for technology, Fiat offers a wide array of driver-assist and safety systems for the e-Ulysse. Automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitoring, and traffic sign recognition are among them, though Fiat isn't clear whether these systems are standard or optional. A 7-inch touchscreen is included on range-topping models; a panoramic roof with leather seats, xenon headlights, an electric rear liftgate, and a portable air sanitizing device are also listed among available options.

Pricing for the new e-Ulysse isn't mentioned, but the van will reach European dealerships starting in May 2022.