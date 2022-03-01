Ford introduced the Ranger Raptor a week ago before unveiling the new Everest earlier today, so we're fairly certain some folks are wondering whether the two will be fused. The short answer is definitely maybe as the Blue Oval can't currently commit to an Everest Raptor. Ford is keeping its options open as although there are no immediate plans, it could happen one day.

Speaking with Motor1.com at the Everest's debut, we asked the global chief engineer of the T6 platform, Ian Foston, whether the SUV will get the go-faster treatment. He said it's not on the agenda for the time being but the Blue Oval could change its mind should there be enough customer interest to warrant a production version.

If that's going to happen further down the line, the Everest Raptor will likely employ the same 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 as the Ranger Raptor. In the truck, the gasoline engine is good for 392 horsepower (292 kilowatts) and 430 pound-feet (583 Newton-meters) of torque. For the sake of comparison, the Bronco Raptor will have over the 400 hp already available in the Explorer ST where the 3.0-liter unit makes 415 lb-ft (563 Nm).

It's worth noting the Ranger Raptor will once again come to Europe, but with a massive power deficit due to tougher emissions regulations. The version bound to be sold on the Old Continent will have to make do with just 288 hp (215 kW) and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm) from the same twin-turbo V6. The Everest has never been sold in Europe and we're not expecting that to change with the new body-on-frame SUV.

It likely wouldn't be too hard for Ford to "Raptorize" the Everest since the mechanically related Ranger has already been given the performance treatment. However, it all depends on whether there's enough interest to create a viable business case. We'd certainly buy one over an Explorer or an Edge, but as the saying goes, different strokes for different folks. Seeing the glass half full, at least the US and Canada will be getting the Ranger Raptor in 2023.