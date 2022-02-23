Delays and other hiccups plagued the Ford Bronco since before it debuted. The coronavirus pandemic postponed its big reveal in 2020, and things did not improve in 2021 when production started. The ongoing chip crisis, affecting nearly every automaker, is Bronco’s latest speed bump. It is forcing Ford to stash unfinished models in an open lot, according to a new Automotive News report.

The holding lot, located near Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant that builds the off-road SUV, holds hundreds of unfinished, snow-covered Broncos that are waiting for chips, says Ford. The video above shows off the situation. Blue Oval spokesperson Said Deep told the publication in an email that the company hopes to complete and deliver the Broncos within three months, “pending chip availability,” of course. Automakers are hopeful the worst of the chip crises is behind them.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

57 Photos

The Bronco faced problems early, with the roof causing delays in December 2020, several months before Ford even started production. Due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, the company had to suspend Bronco production earlier this month. The shutdown affected more than just Bronco production, though, with Ford halting the Ranger, Explorer, Mustang Mach-E, and Lincoln Aviator, too. In January, Ford even paused Mustang production due to the chip shortage.

The shortage has forced automakers to remain flexible with their new products. The crisis has seen BMW, Cadillac, and others drop some features from their vehicles while others delay debuts. Maserati delayed debuting the Grecale until late next month, blaming the chip crisis.

While Ford is facing production issues, it is also expanding the Bronco lineup. In January, Ford introduced the 400-horsepower (298-kilowatt) Bronco Raptor, and this month the company introduced the Bronco Everglades, which gets a host of upgrades that make it a fording beast. Ford production might be sputtering along, but Ford has big plans for the boxy off-road SUV.