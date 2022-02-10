Ram has offered Built to Serve editions for the 1500 truck since the 2019 model year and now the manufacturer is ready to launch the second phase of the limited-edition models. For the 2022 model year, the first installment comes in the form of a tribute to the firefighters. The visually enhanced truck will go into production this month at the Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant and will be at the brand’s showrooms later this year.

In the second phase of the Built to Serve edition models, Ram will honor the firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical service providers in the United States. Each of the three main first responder services in the country will correspond to a differently-styled truck with special low-volume exterior colors.

The first to arrive is inspired by the work of the firefighters and is finished in Redline and Diamond Black exterior colors. To further enhance the appearance of the truck, Ram installs a blackened grille and grille surround, black bumpers, and 20-inch aluminum wheels with a special design and a Technical Gray finish. As with most of the previous trucks from the limited-edition family, United States flags and Built to Serve decals can be seen on the rear quarter panels.

Inside the cabin, there’s a black interior with contrasting orange stitching corresponding to the emergency service this truck honors. Built to Serve decals are embroidered on the front seats, as well as on additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Last but not least, customers can further customize their 1500 Built to Serve by adding flags, names, or slogans.

These are not the only tweaks, though. The Built to Serve logo can also be seen on the instrument cluster, and there’s also additional chrome trim in the cabin. As standard, the truck comes with all-weather rubber slush mats and all-terrain tires. The mechanical upgrades include the 4x4 Off-Road Group package, which adds an electronic-locking rear axle, hill-descent control, fuel tank skid plate, two hooks, front suspension skid plate, and others.

The new 1500 Built to Serve edition will go on sale this spring available on Big Horn models in all body styles and with all powertrains. The limited-edition model has a starting price of $46,625, plus a $1,795 destination.