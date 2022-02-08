While Tesla keeps delaying the Cybertruck, other truck makers are pressing ahead with their EV agendas. After the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, and the Chevy Silverado EV, Ram is also getting ready to jump on the electric bandwagon with the 1500 BEV. It was originally teased last July and now it's back in a couple of fresh teasers to coincide with the launch of a hub providing an inside look at the development process.

Your go-to source (aside from Motor1.com, of course) for all things Ram 1500 BEV is RamRevolution.com. The official website will be gradually updated to share tidbits about the engineering phase. We are being promised "unique visuals and content" and even the chance to provide input about how Ram should address a certain aspect of its zero-emission truck.

Gallery: 2024 Ram 1500 BEV

4 Photos

To further strengthen the relationship with the customer, Ram will meet with truck owners at several events to get a clearer image of what they want from an electric pickup. Feedback from the year-long Ram Real Talk Tour will help the company shape its future and offer electrified models in most segments as early as 2025. Five years later, it will have an electrified product across all of its segments.

As for the two teaser images, these aren't showing the production-ready 2024 Ram 1500 BEV. Instead, it's an early preview of a concept being developed with customer input to help the company finalize the road-going truck. We’re expecting it to ride on the STLA Frame platform being developed specifically for trucks.

Specific details about the truck are limited for the time being, but we do know the dedicated electric architecture will enable pickups to cover 500 miles (805 kilometers) before running out of battery juice. Ram's parent company Stellantis has said the scalable platform will support batteries with a capacity varying from 159 kWh to more than 200 kWh.

STLA Frame will underpin not only trucks such as the Ram 1500 BEV, but also fullsize SUVs and commercial vehicles with purely electric propulsion. 2024 is still a long way and there are a lot of details currently unknown, so look for Ram through its newly launched dedicated hub to add more pieces to the puzzle in the coming years.