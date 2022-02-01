Most automakers cover their development vehicles with camouflage in an effort to hide the product's identity from other drivers. Not Rolls-Royce, though. The British brand tells anyone who sees it that this is the forthcoming Spectre electric coupe.

The vibrant wrap hides a few design elements that you need to take a close look at the pictures to see. For example, there are split headlights, but the upper portions of them are concealed. Also, the vertical slats in the hood angle inward, and it looks like they might be able to close fully. The taillights appear to be placeholder pieces.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre Spy Shots

29 Photos

An orange wire runs from the trunk, across the roof, and into the cabin. This suggests that Rolls is evaluating components for the drivetrain or battery.

In profile, the Spectre has a resemblance to the Rolls-Royce Wraith coupe. However, there the EV's hood has a more obvious sloping shape, and the roofline has a more distinctive arching shape at the back.

There are no interior images of the Spectre yet. As a Rolls-Royce, you have to expect an opulent cabin with the most premium materials available. There should be impressive tech if the model is going to compete against the forthcoming crop of ultra-luxury EVs.

The Spectre rides on the Architecture of Luxury platform that is underneath the latest Ghost and Phantom. It reportedly shares a drivetrain with the BMW iX M60 that has two electric motors with up to 610 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 newton-meters) for short bursts in Sport mode. During normal driving, the system makes 532 hp (391 kW) and 749 lb-ft (1,015 Nm).

The iX M60 uses a 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack with an EPA-estimated range of 280 miles (450 kilometers).

Rolls-Royce plans to launch the Spectre in late 2023 for the 2024 model year.