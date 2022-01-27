The current generation Nissan Micra has been around since 2017 but it’s probably safe to say it hasn’t been a great seller for the Japanese brand so far with fewer than 40,000 examples delivered in Europe last year. In November 2020, the model was refreshed and lost its diesel engine option. It seems that its replacement will lose the combustion engines altogether.

Nissan has just released the first teaser image depicting the successor of the Micra and judging by the available information so far, it seems that this new model could receive a new name. The automaker is not ready to announce the moniker, though it says the all-new compact car will be available as a pure electric machine on the European market.

The Micra successor will retain its position as Nissan’s entry-level model and will be designed by designers of the Japanese brand. However, Renault will be responsible for the engineering and production of the car, which will be based on the CMF B-EV platform. The new compact EV is part of Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance’s 2030 roadmap, which includes no fewer than 35 new electric vehicles by 2030 based on five common architectures.

“This is a great example of the Alliance’s ‘smart differentiation’ approach. Succeeding our iconic Micra, I am sure this new model will provide further excitement to our customers in Europe,” Ashwani Gupta, Nissan COO, comments.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Micra

11 Photos

The only available teaser image so far unveils a cute-looking small car with large round LED daytime running lights at the front. It almost looks like an overly aggressive Mini, though, obviously, it’s too early to give our final conclusion given the very little information we have so far.

The new zero-emissions hatchback will be produced by Renault at its ElectriCity plant in France. It will join other Nissan products currently being assembled there, including the all-electric Townstar small van. Nissan promises to release more details, including naming, launch schedule, and technical details, “in due course.”