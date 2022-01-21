If you're looking for a Ford F-150 Raptor with sharper claws, Shelby American introduces an upgrade package for the 2021 and '22 model year performance pickup. The trucks are available now.

Where the latest F-150 Raptor from the factory makes 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts), Shelby tunes the engine to reach 525 hp (392 kW). The tweaks include a larger air intake with a high-flow filter and an aluminum intercooler. There's also a one-piece heat shield. As options, customers can add a Shelby performance exhaust and suspension lift with BDS components.

Gallery: 2022 Shelby American Ford F-150 Raptor

22 Photos

Shelby also adds quite a bit of material to the outside of the Raptor to make it look more rugged. An exposed metal front bumper has a black finish and holds an LED light bar. The new hood has intake and extraction vents, and stripes run from there to the roof. The grille receives Shelby branding with orange light strips on each side. The power side steps double as rock sliders and have lights on them.

Farther back, Shelby installs a black chase rack to the bed with an LED light bar spanning it. The truck comes with six 18-inch wheels with 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 Mud Terrain tires. Two of them are spares in the cargo area. The rear bumper is a black, metal unit black the one in front and boasts both LED light strips and lamps.

Inside, Shelby puts its logo on the seatbacks and floor mats. There is also carbon-fiber trim, billet aluminum pedals, and tinted windows.

Someone who already owns a '21 or '22 Raptor can get the Shelby conversion for $54,995. Or, the company can do the work on a brand new truck with prices starting at $127,895, depending on the options your order on the pickup from Ford.