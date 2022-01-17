For the record, this 1976 Chevrolet Corvette doesn't pretend to be a first-generation Dodge Viper. In fact, it still wears prominent Corvette branding both inside and out, though Chevrolet Bow Tie badges on the door panels do have the word Saber on them. There are also Saber badges on the fenders, which must mean this is a 1976 Corvette Saber. And as far as we can tell, you could buy it if you absolutely must have it.

This interesting C3 Corvette/Dodge Viper mashup was listed recently on Bring A Trailer, where it didn't meet the seller's reserve price. We'll talk more about that later, but first, exactly what makes this curious Corvette bid worthy? According to the auction, this is allegedly one of two made by a company called RPM Design Limited and was built in the 1990s. The fiberglass body kit adds extensive modifications that resemble the OG Viper, right down to the side-exit exhaust. Though if we're honest, side-exit exhaust was also a popular aftermarket tweak to the C3 'Vette back in the day.

The hood is power-operated and opens forward to reveal a 5.7-liter V8 that, per the auction, was installed when the body kit was added. It drives the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission, and it rides on modified suspension as well. There's no specific mention of power, but a plaque behind the shifter on the center console reads 350 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque.

Speaking of the interior, a black/yellow two-tone leather redux adorns the seats. The rest of the interior looks like a typical mid-1970s Corvette, save for the door panes that have a color combination matching the seats. The Saber badges are also on the doors, which appear to open normally from the inside but are electrically operated on the outside.

As for the price, a last-minute bidding war saw this Corvette Saber reach $15,000 but it wasn't enough to meet the reserve. The actual reserve isn't mentioned anywhere in the auction listing or the comments, though one commenter claimed this Vipervette previously sold for over $30,000. Apparently, this time around buyers weren't keen on going that high, so if you absolutely must have a 1970s Corvette with 1990s Viper styling in 2022, this one could still be on the market.