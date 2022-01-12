Nissan is reportedly bringing back the Silvia, otherwise known as the 200SX and 240SX in the US. According to Japan's Best Car with information coming from unnamed sources, the Japanese automaker is resurrecting the nameplate under a "Pure EV Silvia Revival" project. This means that the Silvia will be returning as an electric vehicle if we're to take the this rumor as gospel.

The report mentioned that the whole plan was triggered by the Silvia EV rendering from last year. The reimagined resurrection of the iconic coupe was created by the Vice President of Nissan Design Europe, Matthew Weaver.

There weren't any further details about this Silvia revival project except that it's said to be accelerating at a stretch and will arrive around 2025. Whether this is good news or not, it's all up to you. However, as with most rumors in the industry, we should all take the report with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Weaver's Silvia EV rendering (see lead photo atop this page) takes a lot of inspiration from the first-generation model that debuted at the 1964 Tokyo Motor Show. That's most notably seen on the crips line that separates the upper from the lower body, along with the simple execution of the lighting fixtures, front and back.

"The Silvia was ahead of its time, in a very quiet, understated way. It has aged very well and would still have its place on the roads today. It's also a great example of what is expected of a global product: high quality and universally appealing," Weaver said.

For what it's worth, it's good to know that there's a place for icons amid the global push for vehicle electrification. Let's keep an ear to the ground and see if Nissan will continue the project.