The days when pickup trucks were nothing more than workhorses with basic engines are long gone. You can spend $73,000 on a Ford F-150 Limited even before ticking any boxes on the options list. Toyota now wants a piece of the high-end action with a new luxury trim for its third-generation Tundra. As previously reported, Capstone sits at the top of the food chain by packing all the bells and whistles along with the standard hybrid powertrain.

So, what exactly do you get? Chrome, lots of it. The shiny surface is noticeable on the side mirror caps and door handles, not to mention on the front grille's imposing mesh pattern and the giant "Tundra" lettering on the tailgate. Perhaps the most obvious use of chrome is for the large 22-inch wheels, representing the biggest set ever installed by Toyota on its fullsize pickup truck.

Of course, there's more to the top-spec trim than adding chrome as you also get automatically deployable running boards welcoming you into the posh cabin. The flagship Tundra gets perforated leather upholstery for the black and white seats along with real wood inserts on the dashboard. Open the doors and an illuminated Capstone logo on the passenger-side dashboard will greet you.

The panoramic moonroof is included as standard equipment, and so is the power bed step. To set it apart from the lesser Tundra versions, Toyota will be installing acoustic glass for the front doors to make the cabin a tad quieter. At an additional cost, buyers can opt for rear self-leveling air suspension for a smoother ride.

Equipped with the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain as denoted by the hood badge (chrome, of course!) on the hood, the Tundra Capstone packs a healthy 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Newton-meters) of torque. The electrified twin-turbo V6 sends output to the road through a 10-speed automatic transmission and provides a towing capacity of 10,340 pounds.

Available exclusively in CrewMax configuration with a 5.5-foot bed, the Capstone can be painted in this Wind Chill Pearl hue or one of the following colors: Supersonic Red, Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Blueprint, and Magnetic Gray Metallic. There's no word about price just yet, but since the 1794 grade with the hybrid is already $61,000, prepare to pay over $70,000 for the range topper.

Toyota will have the 2022 Tundra Capstone at dealers this spring.