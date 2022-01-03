After months of teasing, the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept is finally here as the brand's expression of the pinnacle of automotive efficiency. A production version is also on the way.

The EQXX's impressive efficiency allows it to cover over 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) on a charge. This would be enough to go from Berlin, Germany, to Paris, France, without needing to plug in the sedan. Mercedes claims the average American driver would only need to recharge the vehicle twice a month.

Gallery: Mercedes Vision EQXX

55 Photos

Mercedes isn't disclosing the capacity of the EQXX's battery beyond saying that the figure is less than 100 kilowatt-hours. The company touts a few impressive details about the pack, though. It has 50 percent less volume and is 30 percent lighter than the one in the EQS. The maximum system voltage is 900 volts. The battery and the frame that carries it weighs around 1,091 pounds (495 kilograms).

Power comes from an electric motor that makes 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts). Mercedes touts that the powertrain is so efficient that 95 percent of the energy ends up at the wheels.

There's a solar panel with 117 cells is on the roof, and the vehicle uses it to power many of the ancillary electric systems, like the blower for the HVAC system, lights, and infotainment system. A separate lithium-iron-phosphate battery stores the energy. In ideal conditions, this tech can free up 15.53 miles (25 kilometers) of range.

It's not obvious when looking at the EQXX in photos, but the vehicle is fairly compact. The sedan has a length of roughly 182.3 inches (463 centimeters) and a wheelbase of 110.2 inches (280 centimeters). For comparison, the latest C-Class is 187 inches (475 centimeters long) and rides on a 112.8-inch (286.51-centimeter) wheelbase.

The EQXX is also fairly light by EV standards. It weighs 3,858 pounds (1,750 kilograms). That's only a bit more than a 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 Sedan at 3,693 pounds (1,675 kilograms).

To slice through the air, the EQXX has an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.18. The body is smooth and has a teardrop shape running from the roof to the tail. The frontal area is actually lower than even models from Smart.

Mercedes incorporates lots of tech to make the sedan so slippery. For example, a combination of air curtains in the front bumper and wheel covers eliminate aerodynamic separation along that corner.

There are also active cooling shutters in the front grille that only open when necessary. At the back, a rear diffuser deploys at high speeds but fits seamlessly into the body when not in use.

The ultra-low-rolling-resistance tires come from a collaboration with Bridgestone. They have aerodynamically optimized sidewalls that work with the wheel covers.

Inside, there's a seamless display that spans 47.5 inches (120.6 centimeters) from A-pillar to A-pillar. It has an 8k resolution and runs a navigation system with 3d graphics that can depict a city from a satellite view down to a height of 33 feet (10 meters).

The cabin also makes extensive use of sustainable materials. This includes fabric that uses Biosteel silk-like fiber, vegan leather that comes from mushrooms, animal-free leather from pulverized cactus fibers, and bamboo-based carpets.

Mercedes is not offering any details about when it plans to adapt the EQXX concept into a production-ready vehicle.