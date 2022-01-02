Hyundai isn’t giving up on the sedan and plans to release an all-new model within the next two years. Hyundai’s upcoming Grandeur luxury sedan will offer Hyundai customers a spacious sedan for those who aren’t interested in purchasing a Genesis. This new sedan bucks the trend of SUV-focused sales initiatives and instead plays into Hyundai’s heritage of selling the Grandeur since it debuted in 1986. Today we get to see the future of Hyundai’s brand ambition thanks to these perspective renders of the upcoming Hyundai Grandeur based on spy photos of the prototype.

For American customer’s the Grandeur name isn’t well known. That’s because Hyundai decided to brand the Grandeur as the Azera in the United States, which was on sale until 2018 when Hyundai quietly pulled the plug on its slow-selling sedan. A lot has changed since 2018 and Hyundai believes the world is ready for more sedans, which is why they’ve spent a great deal of time playing on the Grandeur’s heritage and spreading spy shots of the prototype around the globe.

It’s clear to Hyundai that sedans need to be exciting to sell. For the upcoming Grandeur, Hyundai chose to go bold on the styling while paying homage to the past. Under the camouflage, we can see interesting vertical headlights and space for a massive grille. At the rear, there’s an LED lightbar and elongated trunk area to give this sedan presence. Finally, the rear three-quarter window from the original Grandeur is presently giving a nod to its past while showing us the future of luxurious Hyundai sedans.

Do you think there’s enough room for a new Hyundai luxury sedan or should Hyundai direct customers to purchase one of its capable Genesis models?