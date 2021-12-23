Before the Toyota Avalon disappears from US showrooms, the Japanese automaker will offer a new Nightshade Edition model for the 2022 model year. It’s one of several small changes Toyota is making to the sedan before ending the model’s production run at its Kentucky factory. The new model year also sees Toyota discontinue the spicier Avalon TRD for 2022, which is no longer on the configurator.

The new XSE Hybrid Nightshade Edition model will be available in Midnight Black Metallic, Wind Chill Pearl, or Celestial Silver Metallic. The sedan also receives a slathering of black bits, such as black mirror caps, a black rear spoiler, black door handles, a black shark fin antenna, and black name badges. The sedan sits on 19-inch black-painted alloy wheels. Inside, the Avalon gets black perforated SofTex and

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Avalon

64 Photos

Toyota’s power tilt/slide moonroof is also standard on the Nightshade Edition, along with the Limited, Limited Hybrid, and Touring. It’s optional on the 2022 XLE and XLE Hybrid. The Nightshade also receives Toyota’s eight-speaker sound system, which includes a nine-inch touchscreen. Toyota offers a 1,200-watt, 14-speaker premium JBL audio system as standard for the Limited and Touring trims. It’s optional on the rest.

Trim 2022 Price* XLE $37,400 XLE Hybrid $38,375 Limited $43,700 Limited Hybrid $44,675 Nightshade Edition $41,724 Touring $44,100

The 2022 Avalon sees a small price increase over the outgoing model, with the entry-level XLE trim increasing by $150. The small price bump does include more standard safety features as Toyota has made its Toyota Safety System 2.5+ standard across the entire model range. It includes automatic high beams, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, road sign assist, and more. Toyota is also standardizing its Rear Seat Reminder that monitors the rear seat for passengers.

The 2022 Toyota Avalon, available in six configurations, is now on sale at dealerships. This will be the last Avalon sold in the US, though the car will soldier on in the Chinese market.

*Prices include the $1,025 destination charge.