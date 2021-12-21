There’s a certain aura when it comes to the older generation Toyota Hilux trucks - we all know these are basically indestructible, and the one from the gallery below is yet another proof of this statement. It was bought new in 1969 by a Japanese farmer who used it for the next two decades before getting the newer model and parking the old boy in the barn. It’s now up for sale and it might go really cheap, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

It does look rusty from the outside but the current seller says it’s in fully original condition and was in working order when it was left more than 30 years ago. It has relatively few miles on the odometer, 63,805 to be more precise, but it will surely require a lot of work if you want to get a fully restored example. Nevertheless, it’s impressive to see a 1969 Hilux with all the original parts and no modifications - even the cute hubcaps and the original radio are still there.

For those uninitiated with the first-generation Hilux, it was produced between 1968 and 1972 in Japan and exported to several international markets. The ad for this one doesn’t tell us what’s the engine under the hood, but for the 1969 model year in the US, the Hilux had a single engine option and it was a 1.9-liter inline-four gas unit. It was sending a peak power of 85 horsepower (63 kilowatts) only to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. An independent front suspension and a live axle on leaf springs at the back made the first-gen Hilux a rather innovative model for its era.

This barn find Hilux is currently listed on eBay out of Acampo, California, and the highest current bid stands at just $222. With a little over four days remaining until the end of the online auction, we expect this figure to grow but not beyond a few thousand dollars. If you’ve been waiting for an original first-gen Hilux to appear, now is your time to act.