We are living in an era where there are many, many performance cars that redefine what a production vehicle can do. Among the very best modern supercar examples surely are the Ferrari SF90 and the McLaren 675LT - two of the quickest, most beautiful, and most expensive products of their respective automakers. We’ve seen them race other fast cars of all types, but how do they compare against each other? It’s finally time to find out.

A new video released by DragTimes just a few days ago shows us a red SF90 going against a green 675LT on a special drag race track. It’s one of those drag strips that have a thin layer of a resin-based compound called PJ1 TrackBite sprayed onto the asphalt. It makes the surface sticky and results in more traction for the cars for even better performance.

As a reminder, the Ferrari uses a performance-oriented hybrid system that relies on a 4.0-liter turbocharged engine supported by three electric motors. This powerful system generates a peak output of 986 horsepower (735 kilowatts), delivered to all four wheels. An eight-speed automatic transmission routes the power to the wheels.

Against it, the McLaren 675LT uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 shared with the 720S. The maximum power is 755 bp (555 kW), channeled to the rear wheels only through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. These are the dry numbers but how do they translate into a real-world drag performance?

No, we are not going to tell you which car won the race, though you should know that it is a pretty close battle. In fact, DragTimes claims this is the closest race they’ve ever hosted - both cars finished the quarter-mile run in 9.56 seconds. Yes, you read that right - it was a real photo finish.