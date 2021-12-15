Remember the Ford Excursion? The Class 2 full-size SUV is one of the longest and heaviest vehicles ever produced in numbers, derived from the Ford F-250 Super Duty truck. Sadly, the last example of it was produced in 2005.

Now, there's a F-250 SUV conversion listed on Cars & Bids and it's very much like a modern version of the Excursion. There's a major difference, though – it is longer and has six doors to accommodate up to 11 passengers on board. More importantly, it can be yours with only a few days left to bid.

Gallery: Six-Door 2016 Ford F-250 SUV For Sale

15 Photos

This custom build started its life as a 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with a 4x4 drivetrain. However, it met an accident in June 2019 when the truck received a side impact. The insurance declared it a total loss but got rebuilt as a stretched Excursion after. It then received a salvage title.

The converted F-250 received two additional rows to seat up to 11 passengers. Apart from that, it's equipped with a 5-inch ICON suspension lift, an aftermarket tune, and 22-inch Hostile wheels wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. As a Lariat trim with King Ranch package, the truck is filled with options including a premium AM/FM stereo with a single-CD player, heated seats, and an 8-speaker system with a subwoofer.

Under the hood, F-250 is powered by a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 engine 440 horsepower (328 kilowatts) and 860 pound-feet (1,116 Newton-meters) of torque when stock. It did receive an aftermarket tune so the power output might be higher, but Cars & Bids mentioned there isn't any dyno result to confirm that.

As mentioned, you only have a few days left to bid for this people-hauling Super Duty SUV, with the current bid at $60,100 at the time of this writing. If you're interested, make sure to follow the source link below.