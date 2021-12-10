If you're looking for a classic Toyota Land Cruiser that has modern amenities, then check out this recent build from TLC Automotive. The company is a sibling to Icon 4X4 but exclusively focuses on restoring and modifying Land Cruisers. The upgrades come at a cost with this 1988 FJ62 carrying a price tag of $175,000.

The build starts with a frame-off restoration of the Land Cruiser, and TLC builds it back even better than the original. Rather than the original inline-six engine, there's now a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 that makes 430 horsepower (321 kilowatts) and 425 pound-feet (576 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a GM-sourced 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission.

Gallery: TLC Automotive 1988 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ62 Restomod

48 Photos

For comparison, a 1988 FJ62 came with a 4.0-liter inline-six making 155 hp (116 kW). The V8 in this build has 2.7 times more power than the original powerplant.

The SUV has a suspension from the company Old Man Emu, and TLC says the parts make the ride much more comfortable. BF Goodrich All-Terrain KO2 33-inch tires provide plenty of grip when off-road. There are also now disc brakes at the rear.

While the exterior looks stock other than the wheels, the interior receives lots of upgrades. There's new leather upholstery covering the seats and door panels. The seats are heated, and there are new HVAC controls. The tweaked dashboard incorporates an infotainment system with navigation.

Jonathan and Jamie Ward founded TLC in 1996. The company recently opened a new 28,000-square-foot restoration facility in Harrisburg, North Carolina. Prices for its Land Cruiser restomod builds start at $125,000.

Despite just getting a new generation, the Land Cruiser is no longer part of Toyota's vehicle lineup in the US. As an alternative, there's the Lexus LX that maintains the off-road ability but loads the SUV with more luxury equipment than the Toyota version would have.