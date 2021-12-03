Way back in September, 2020, Polaris first announced its 10-year partnership with Zero Motorcycles, officially called rEV’d up. The plan was simple: Utilize Zero Motorcycles-developed all-electric powertrains to power a new generation of electric off-road vehicles and snowmobiles. As of December 2, 2021, Polaris officially introduced the first vehicle borne of this partnership: the Ranger XP Kinetic UTV.

Incidentally, from the very beginning, Zero explicitly stated that this partnership would only apply to off-road vehicles and snowmobiles. That means anyone hoping to hear about electrified full-size Indian Motorcycles will just have to keep hoping, for the time being.

Now that we have more than just teasers for the Ranger XP Kinetic, what are the specs like from this first collaboration between Polaris and Zero? The newly-developed electric motor makes a claimed 110 horsepower, as well as 140 pound-feet of torque. “Dry weight” of the pre-production version is listed as 1,730 pounds, although since it’s an EV, the distinction between dry and curb weights isn’t really as meaningful.

Gallery: Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic UTV

7 Photos

Polaris plans to offer the Ranger XP Kinetic in two versions: Premium and Ultimate. Towing capability for both is rated at 2,500 pounds, while each can haul 1,250 pounds inside the vehicle itself.

Where the Premium and Ultimate models differ is in available charging rates and battery capacities. From the factory, Premium versions can charge at 3kW, while Ultimates can charge at 6kW. An additional charging accessory system can boost charge rate for either trim level by 3kW. All Ranger XP Kinetics can charge from both 120V or 240V outlets, as owners choose.

As far as batteries go, the Premium comes with 14.9 kWh of lithium-ion battery capacity, while the Ultimate carries 29.8 kWh. Premium range is rated at up to 45 miles, and Ultimate range up to 80. Charge times can be as fast as 5 hours from an empty battery if you have a 240V outlet, says Polaris.

If you already have a combustion-powered Ranger XP 1000, Polaris specifically designed the electric Ranger XP Kinetic to be compatible with about 95 percent of the XP 1000’s accessories. For Ranger owners considering a change to this new version, that’s definitely good news.

Polaris officially opened orders for the Ranger XP Kinetic starting on December 1, 2021, with actual shipments planned to begin in summer of 2022. The Ranger XP Kinetic Premium MSRP starts at $24,999, while the Ultimate MSRP starts at $29,999.