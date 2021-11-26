Mercedes-Benz is about to drop a new electric vehicle concept, the Vision EQXX. Initially announced in July of this year, the upcoming show car has been touted with an incredible claim for one of the most important figures in the EV world – an incredible real-world range of over 1,000 kilometers or 621.4 miles.

Even better, we now have a reveal date courtesy of Markus Schafer. The Mercedes COO has announced on LinkedIn that the Vision EQXX is arriving on January 3, 2022. Schafer also announced some details about the concept vehicle.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Teased

10 Photos

The Mercedes Vision EQXX is "set to become the most efficient electric vehicle" that the German automaker has ever built. That claim isn't just about the ambitious number; Mercedes wants to enhance the vehicle's aerodynamics. Specifically, the Vision EQXX is expected to beat the Mercedes EQS in terms of having the lowest drag coefficient.

Of note, the Mercedes EQS has a drag coefficient of 0.20, the lowest ever seen in a production vehicle. Mercedes is also set to increase the Vision EQXX's battery energy density by a further 20 percent compared to the flagship Mercedes EV.

Schafer boasts how Mercedes came up with these claims for the Vision EQXX. The Mercedes R&D boss cited an interdisciplinary work between the respective departments within the German company, working hand in hand. He also mentioned the involvement of Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, the automaker's engine manufacturer for Formula One.

We'll know more about the Mercedes Vision EQXX in a few weeks. More importantly, we hope to find out how the automaker will apply the promising technologies and developments from the show car into a production EV.