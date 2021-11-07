We probably won't run out of outdoor rigs to choose from. In fact, the recently-concluded 2021 SEMA Show was full of cool overlanding builds from various automakers, reflecting the thirst for adventure of Americans.

But if you're looking for a loaded motorhome that's fairly compact yet highly capable of conquering rough terrains like a minute off-roader, Global Expedition Vehicles (GEV) may have something for you. Even better, it's one of its awesome show trucks for its Adventure Truck line, so you can expect it to be loaded with upgrades to showcase what the brand can do.

Gallery: 2021 GEV Adventure Show Truck For Sale

16 Photos

The 2021 Adventure Truck show truck uses a Ford F-750, unlike the offered rig from 2018 that let customers choose between a Dodge RAM 5500 or Ford F-550. The whole chassis riding on a set of 385/65R22.5 Goodyear tires with a semi-automatic tire inflation system, plus a host of off-road upgrades such as a brush guard for the off-road bumper, LED lights, front winch, among many others.

The 12-foot, 6-inch long vinyl-wrapped body is GXV fiberglass composite-molded with dual-paned glass windows. There are exterior lights above the entry door, plus there are two roof racks with LED lighting for additional storage.

Apart from the numerous storage spaces and the full-size bed, the Adventure Truck's cabin come with both kitchen and dining areas. There's a single-burner induction cooktop, a Vitrifrigo refrigerator, and a two-person dining booth with individual swivel tables that convert into a sleeper for one person. There's a diesel heater as well, courtesy of Webasto, plus a hydronic water heater for the washroom.

To power these electricals, the Adventure Truck comes with a Mastervolt electrical system, supported by an MPPT solar charge controller for the 600W solar panels. There's a massive 90-gallon fresh water supply as well.

This whole package and more are available for $345,000, with the full spec viewable via the source link below. The truck has 50,000 miles on its odometer, but GEV guarantees full maintenance completed for the CAT 3126e engine.