It's common for supercar owners to buy a new model, drive it a little, and then park the vehicle in a climate-controlled garage to wait for the price to appreciate. As the price of a car decreases, this behavior becomes far less common, which makes this 2000 Chevrolet Metro for auction on Bring a Trailer so bizarre.

The car is in pristine condition and has just 402 miles (647 kilometers) on the odometer. Every part of the vehicle looks as good as when originally rolling off the assembly line. It raises the question of why anyone would keep a Metro with incredibly low miles and with such a clean appearance.

Gallery: 2000 Chevrolet Metro For Sale

9 Photos

According to the Bring a Trailer listing, Martin Chevrolet of Torrance, California, originally sold this car. The Metro only had one owner before the dealer now selling the machine. The included original window sticker shows a sale price when new of $11,140. We would love to know the story about this person keeping this car with such low miles.

For anyone who has forgotten the Chevy Metro (which is understandable), the model was the entry-level vehicle in the brand's lineup. It was originally part of the low-price Geo brand but became a Chevy in the 1998 model year when General Motors killed Geo. The final model year was 2001.

The Metro was available as both a four-door sedan and a three-door hatchback. Buyers were able to get either a 1.0-liter three-cylinder like this one for auction or a 1.3-liter four-cylinder. The smaller engine was only available with a five-speed manual and got impressive fuel economy of 32 miles per gallon city, 41 mpg highway, and 36 mpg combined.

This auction includes all sorts of extras like two factory stereo head units and all of the original paperwork. As of this writing, the bidding for this Metro is at $10,989, so there's a possibility of it selling for more than the original price. The auction ends on November 4 at 2:15 PM.