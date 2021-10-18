So much more than only a car manufacturer, Honda has been around since 1948 and has launched a multitude of products in this fruitful 73-year interval. From motorcycles and ATVs to power equipment and even an aircraft, the Tokyo-based brand is one of the most versatile companies in the world. Many of these products are highlighted in a new marketing campaign debuting today, dubbed "The Origin of Determination."

The 60-second spot shows off everything from the company's very first product, the 1947 A-Type motorcycle, to the latest 2022 Civic in both sedan and hatchback flavors. They all seem to be racing towards a future, an extremely promising future we might add as Honda says what it has done in the past is "nothing compared to what we imagine for the future."

Gallery: Honda – The Origin of Determination ad

5 Photos

The familiar "The Power of Dreams" tagline is still there as an epilogue to a spectacular new ad featuring more than 100 products, including the much-loved S2000 and both generations of the NSX supercar. The idea behind the new TV commercial is to express Honda's commitment to respect the vision of founder Soichiro Honda: "The purpose of technology is to help people."

With a remix of Verdi's "La Traviata, Act I" playing in the background, the video highlights some of the firm's milestone cars, including the 1964 S600 serving as the first Honda passenger car. The original 1973 Civic also makes a brief appearance, along with the RA272, which has gone down in history as the first Japanese car to ever triumph in Formula 1, winning the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix.

What does the future have in store for Honda? Well, if we’re talking about the immediate future, a Civic Si is debuting soon, with the Type R arriving in 2022 when we should also see the next-generation CR-V. Honda has inked a deal with General Motors for a new wave of EVs in North America based on the Ultium platform, while a recent preview of three concepts illustrates separate plans for zero-emissions cars in China.

Meanwhile, Honda's luxury division Acura is putting the finishing touches on a revival of the Integra earmarked for a 2022 launch as a sporty five-door liftback and has already promised there will eventually be a third-gen NSX, but likely as an EV.