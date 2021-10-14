Every year, the American University Kogod School of Business creates an index to calculate the vehicles with the highest proportion of American-made parts. For the 2021 tally, the Ford Mustang GT with a manual transmission tops the list with a score of 88.5 percent.
To calculate these scores, the Kogod School of Business doesn't exclusively look at where the parts come from. It also factors where the final assembly occurs, the production location of the engine and transmission, whether the automaker's headquarters are in the US, and even where research and development happens.
As an example, 77 percent of the Mustang GT's components come from the US or Canada. Kogod's other factors are what takes the score to 88.5 percent. The table below shows the vehicles in the top five in 2021.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Percent Content From The US Or Canada
|Total
|1
|Ford Mustang GT Manual Gearbox
|77 percent
|88.5 percent
|2
|Chevrolet Corvette
|72 percent
|86 percent
|3
|Tesla Model 3 Standard Range
|65 percent
|82.5 percent
|3
|Tesla Model 3 Performance
|65 percent
|82.5 percent
|3
|Tesla Model 3 Long Range
|65 percent
|82.5 percent
|4
|Ford Bronco with 2.7-liter V6
|61 percent
|80.5 percent
|5
|Tesla Model Y
|60 percent
|80 percent
|5
|Tesla Model S
|60 percent
|80 percent
|5
|Ford Expedition
|60 percent
|80 percent
|5
|Chevrolet Colorado with gasoline engine
|60 percent
|80 percent
|5
|GMC Canyon with gasoline engine
|60 percent
|80 percent
If you're curious about how things shake out in terms of manufacturers, Tesla has the highest average total domestic content at 81 percent. General Motors and Ford also ranked well with an average of over 70 percent.
Last year, the Ford Ranger topped the ranking, but it fell to 16th place in 2021. The reason was that the total domestic content in the trucked dropped to 45 percent, versus 70 percent in 2020.
Similarly, the Chevrolet Camaro with an automatic transmission ranked second in 2020. It dropped to seventh this year. The amount of total domestic content went from 83 percent in 2020 to 78.5 percent in 2021.
Source: Kogod School Of Business
