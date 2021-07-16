$443,400 – that's not how much the Jesko costs, but the price of a single option (bare carbon fiber body). It's a car that can theoretically do 330 mph (531 km/h) per Koenigsegg, without the need for special tires. The Swedish brand says it's the fastest vehicle it will ever make, with the Absolut version to serve as the ultimate speed king from Ängelholm.

Based on these facts alone, it's safe to say the Jesko will go down in history as one of the most interesting hypercars. Unveiled nearly two and a half years ago, the Agera RS replacement has entered series production and only 125 units will be made – all of which were sold long before the Geneva Motor show debut in March 2018.

To mark the SOP, Koenigsegg has released stunning imagery of a pre-production prototype finished in Tang Orange Pearl with silver and carbon fiber accents. The Jesko pictured here is the regular version rather than the Absolut and takes after the original 2006 CCX. It continues the orange theme inside the cabin where carbon fiber is the main theme.

Named after Christian von Koenigsegg's father, Jesko will be delivered to customers from spring 2022 at $2.85 million a pop before options. A fully loaded Jesko Absolut can cost upwards of $4 million, making it one of the most expensive production cars ever made. It's powered by a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 producing 1,280 horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters (738 pound-feet) of torque. Switch to E85 fuel and it'll pump out 1,600 hp and 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft).

As impressive as the engine might be, the gearbox is a technological tour de force with no fewer than seven wet, multi-disc clutches. Officially dubbed "Koenigsegg Light Speed Transmission (LST)," the gearbox switches between the nine forward gears "at near light speed," prompting the company to say the Jesko delivers "seamless acceleration and deceleration."

It has all the ingredients to set a new world record for the fastest production car, unless the likes of the Hennessey Venom F5 and the SSC Tuatara will be able to top it. Bugatti has dropped out of chasing speed records, so the 304-mph Chiron Super Sport could be the last of its kind.