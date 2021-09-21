Tasteful and Mansory aren't words that you see together too often, but the company's new Softkit package for the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet looks quite handsome. The aftermarket firms aim to improve the design, wheels, and performance of the luxurious droptop.

Mansory adds quite a few parts with this Softkit. The Dawn Silver Bullet gets a new front splitter with upturned edges on each side. There are sharply styled pieces for the inlets in the front fascia. The grille surround and the center portion of the hood are exposed carbon fiber.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Softkit By Mansory

9 Photos

Carbon side sills decorate the car's flanks. At the rear, there are sharp flourishes on the lower portion of each fender. Mansory also adds a carbon diffuser, and a tiny spoiler is at the tip of the decklid.

Looking at the car from a high angle reveals the carbon pieces for the windshield surround, the base of the beltline, and the rear decklid.

The Softkit pack for the Dawn Silver Bullet gets Mansory's V.6 wheels that have a 22-inch diameter. They feature Y-shaped spokes and along the outside of the rim there are trapezoidal sections. As standard, the company offers them in the colors Black Diamond and Black Glossy, but customers can request any color they want.

Mansory can boost the Dawn's performance with a modified ECU. It pushes the output to 730 horsepower (544 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters).

With the Softkit, Mansory leaves the cabin alone. Although, the company says it's happy to make changes to the interior if a client requests them.

Rolls-Royce made just 50 units of the Dawn Silver Bullet. The idea behind the model was to evoke "the fabled roadsters of the 1920s."

In April 2021, Rolls-Royce confirmed Motor1.com that the 2021 Wraith and Dawn would be the final model year for these products in the US. Unspecified regulatory issues were the reason for removing them from the market.