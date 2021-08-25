Wait, why is Kia teasing the new Sportage when it revealed the compact crossover a few months ago? It's because the design sketches depict what will be the first version dedicated to the European market since the nameplate's inception in 1993. Codenamed NQ5, the fifth-gen model for the Old Continent will look virtually the same at the front and rear as the global version since only the side profile will be a tad different.

These greatly exaggerated sketches do hint at what we're certain will be a smaller footprint for the Euro model. While the international Sportage has a fairly large quarter glass, the crossover teased here has a sportier rear pillar without that part. Instead, the rear door windows will incorporate a small fixed glass in the same vein as the outgoing model.

6 Photos

Kia is teasing the GT Line trim level with a two-tone look and gigantic wheels, and although not necessarily noticeable, the real thing should have shorter rear doors as a result of shrinking the wheelbase. For reference, the global 2022 Sportage is 4660 millimeters (183.5 inches) long and carries a 2755 mm (108.5 in) wheelbase, so expect its Euro sibling to be a tad shorter while likely sharing the same width and height.

Making it slightly more compact should result in a marginal weight loss, although that will not be significant enough to bring important improvements to fuel efficiency and performance. Speaking of which, a plug-in hybrid powertrain has been confirmed and should provide the best of both worlds. The underpinnings, engines, gearboxes, and most of the other hardware should be similar to the latest Hyundai Tucson.

Regarding the electrified setup, it will combine a turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine with a 66.9-kilowatt electric motor and a 13.8-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. The Sportage PHEV will be the show car at IAA Munich next month, following the online reveal programmed to take place on September 1. Sales are scheduled to commence before the end of the year.