We've seen all kinds of custom camper vans built both by ambitious do-it-yourselfers and dedicated companies with an eye for creativity. This particular van falls into the latter category, as it's a product of Oregon-based Outside Van and it's certainly not lacking for features. It's called the Launch Pad, and it has a specific mission in mind that we haven't seen before.

Embarking on a hunting adventure is something many people do. When various hunting seasons open it's not uncommon for folks to form a camp of operations, and that's basically what this decked-out Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is all about. Outside Van describes the Launch Pad as functional and smart while also being something of a transformer with its configurable interior.

The rear lounge area offers three different layouts, from couches to a large bed. At the front are travel-approved captain's chairs for four people, or the second set can be removed for a party of two. The kitchen consists of a sink, refrigerator, and induction cooktop. It carries up to 30 gallons of fresh water, and it's four-season ready with heat and air conditioning. Power comes from a lithium battery with 630 amp hours and 8,064 watt hours of juice. A 2,000-watt inverter and 135 watts of solar on the roof are part of the package, and you'll also find a nifty hammock on the roof for getting a clear view of the surroundings.

Those are all features for folks seeking any kind of weekend getaway. For hunters, this van has storage at the rear for guns and all kinds of racks on the rear doors for easily accessible gear. Externally, the van carries more storage in a swing-out rear bumper, and it's hard to miss the dual rear wheels on this decidedly off-road Sprinter. Its upgraded components include Fox shocks, plentiful exterior lighting, a Warn winch in a Backwoods Bumper up front, meaty off-road tires, and a host of recovery tools in case the driver gets a bit too aggressive during the hunt.

Due to the custom nature of its vans, Outside Van doesn't list pricing for the Launch Pad or any of its various offerings. The company builds upwards of 100 custom vans a year and judging from the website, pretty much every one has a specific theme. This one is aimed at hunters, but overlanding vans for family getaways, skiers, bikers, and more are offered.