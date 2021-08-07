If you've recently moved or helped a friend move to a new location, chances are you've heard of the company U-Haul. The do-it-yourself solutions company, which was founded in 1945, offers a variety of convenient services for your moving needs. Either you rent a truck from them in differing sizes, or a trailer that your own vehicle can tow to your destination. The company even offers storage services, as well as containers if you're moving outside the country.

However, did you know that U-Haul used to offer rental services for just about anything? If not, you're not alone, but here's an old TV commercial to remind us of U-Haul's past.

Yes, even TVs and VHS players are available for rent at U-Haul before, and among the things that the company offered were fiberglass trailers that the company made. One of those trailers is currently up for sale on Craiglist. According to Jalopnik, this particular unit for sale is called a CT13, which has a body that measures 13 feet long and a cabin that's 10 feet long. It weighs just around 1,200 pounds, making it a great trailer for off-grid adventures using just about any type of vehicle.

It's hard to find information about this trailer but some details shared around the interwebs suggest that the company sold these small lightweight trailers to the public in the '90s.

Gallery: U-Haul CT13 Fiberglass Camper Trailer For Sale

The unit for sale comes with the original U-Haul graphics on the outside. The seller says that it's a rare collector's item in limited numbers, made in 1985. Inside, it comes with a two-burner stove that uses propane, along with a small refrigerator, a sink, and two LED lights. It can sleep up to three persons through some convertible furniture, while it appears that most parts of the cabin are still in their original condition.

If you're looking for a retro-looking, lightweight trailer to haul, this could be the one that you're looking for. It doesn't come cheap, though, as the listing on Orange County Craigslist shows a $13,500 asking price.