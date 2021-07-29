Have you ever wanted to vacation in a motorhome that's also a boat? It's not a question many of us have had the opportunity to ask ourselves. However, it is a question we're certain John and Julie Giljam, founders of Cool Amphibious Manufacturers International (CAMI), have asked themselves because they offer the Terra Wind RV. This camper lets you take a vacation on asphalt and the water.

With a length of 12.9 meters (42.3 feet), it looks like many other motorhomes, but this one is capable of crossing lakes and rivers. CAMI advises against using it at sea, so no transatlantic voyages, though it does offer a level of comfort comparable to that of a yacht.

Nothing Stops It

When it comes to traveling on the tarmac, it's all good, as the Terra Wind RV is a normal motorhome that can reach a top speed of 79 miles per hour (128 kilometers per hour). That's not winning any drag races, but that's plenty quick considering it weighs about the same as a semi-truck. It has a Caterpillar 3126E turbodiesel engine that produces 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts).

But when you run out of tarmac is where the magic really begins. Once on the shore of a lake, you do have to stop, but not because the trip is over. You have to get out the buoys needed to stabilize the amphibious camper for its watery journey. Once they're deployed, you'd restart the engine and wade the RV into the water. It can reach a maximum speed of 8 knots, about 9 mph (14 kph). Yes, it's slow, but with the Terra Wind RV, it's not the destination that counts, but the journey.

Jacuzzi Fun

And there's plenty of amenities to help you enjoy the journey. It has furniture that wouldn't look out of place in a living room, marble floors, a queen-size bed in the back, leather upholstery, granite countertops, and more. There's even a jacuzzi should you choose to enjoy the hot tub while out on the water. There's also a platform at the back for sunbathing, diving, or docking two jet skis.

Unbridled luxury comes at a price that isn't exactly cheap: €715,000 ($850,000 at current exchange rates) to start with, and over a million is needed for the example you see in the video. That's a lot, but it will save you money on a boat as well. If, on the other hand, you want to spend less, CAMI has a catalog of amphibious vehicles of all shapes and sizes, from the coupe to the 50-seat coach. The choice is yours.