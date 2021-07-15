Want to buy a Ford Mustang Mach-E but holding back because you'll miss the smell of gasoline? Well, you're not alone. In fact, a Blue Oval-commissioned survey reveals that one in five drivers said that they’d miss the smell of gasoline the most when swapping to an electric vehicle. Almost 70 percent of these admitted that they miss the smell of gasoline to some degree.

If you're among these people, don't fret. Ford of Europe has got you covered with the new Mach-Eau. According to the automaker, it is "a premium fragrance for those who crave the performance of the new all-electric Mustang Mach-E GT yet still hold a fondness for the evocative smells of traditional petrol cars."

Yes, we checked our calendars and we're way past April 1 so we're sure that Ford isn't bluffing on this one. However, it isn't a perfume you can buy at your local Ford dealership or any grocery, for that matter.

The Mach-Eau was revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but it isn't available to buy. It's just part of Ford's goal to debunk myths about electric cars and convince non-EV owners about the potential of electrified vehicles.

In case you're wondering, the new scent isn't just a straight-up gasoline scent that you can wear. Ford said that it fuses smoky accords, aspects of rubber, and even an 'animal' element – all giving nod to the Mustang heritage.

Of note, the Mach-Eau was created by renowned fragrance consultancy, Olfiction, and their starting point is to look into the chemicals emitted by car interiors, engines, and gasoline. These chemicals include benzaldehyde and para-cresol, which are then mixed with blue ginger, lavender, geranium, and sandalwood.

As mentioned, you can't buy a bottle of Mach-Eau but if you're really interested, at least now you have the list of ingredients to look for so you make your own concoction.