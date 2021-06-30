Next month, the Lotus lineup will get a new model called the Emira. The Norfolk-based brand announced the model in January this year before kicking off the teaser campaign in April. We’ve seen little of the new car so far, but the latest teaser, a video posted to Facebook, provides our best look yet at its sleek exterior styling.

The teaser is short, showing the front half of the car in profile view as light reflects along the curvy front fender Lotus cars are known for and the door. We also get to see a few distinct styling elements, like how the arched fender appears to create a unique crease in the door. That could be the light playing tricks, though. Also noticeable is a sharp crease in the door that sits just below another curvy design line toward the raer fender. The teaser shows off the dual headlight design previewed in a previous and none-too-revealing teaser.

The Emira, originally codenamed the “Type 131,” will be a send-off for the automaker. This model represents the company’s final gas-powered offering. After the Emira, there won’t be another ICE model as the company shifts toward electrification like the rest of the industry. Details about the final powertrain remain a mystery. Lotus had used Toyota’s 3.5-liter V6, which is rumored to be available in the Emira, but speculation suggests a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder from a new partner could also power the model.

We don’t have long to wait before Lotus tells us everything we want to know. The new Lotus Emira debuts on July 6 in Hethel, Norfolk. It will then make an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that kicks off on July 8. Lotus became famous for its modestly powered lightweight sports cars, but it will soon have to navigate the complexities of an all-electric future.