Putting a Formula 1 engine in a road car is not an easy job - but it’s not impossible. We’ve seen a number of very decent examples of street-legal vehicles powered by engines made for the world’s fastest and most intense motorsport series. Mercedes-AMG even has a phenomenal factory effort, and if the whole idea inspires you, we have a very interesting proposal for you.

Someone in Bramham, United Kingdom, is selling a 3.5-liter V10 engine that Alfa Romeo built for the Ligier JS33 race car for the 1990 Formula 1 season. Codenamed V1035, the motor was never actually used for racing, though, as the agreement between Ligier and Alfa Romeo failed and the engine never made it to the starting grid. Nevertheless, it was designed and built to the exact specifications of Formula 1 at the time.

It is believed that just about 15 units were assembled and Alfa used at least one of these engines to power the 154 Pro-Car (see the video below) set to enter an F1 supporting Pro-Car racing series. The Italians constructed an Alfa 164 sedan with the V10 engine under the hood but, unfortunately, the series was canceled due to low interest from other manufacturers. The manufacturer made a demonstrational run at the 1988 Monza Grand Prix where the 164 Pro-Car was actually faster than the F1 cars that day.

As far as this particular engine is concerned, it was recently inspected by Alfa Romeo technicians and it’s reportedly in perfect condition. More importantly, it’s been barely used based on the existence of the original cross-hatching in the cylinders. With 620 horsepower (462 kilowatts) on tap, it has more than enough power for your weekend project car.

How much does it cost? You have just two days until the auction’s end and the current price is £4,850 or approximately $6,710 at the current exchange rates. We doubt the winning bid will be anything below $10,000 but even at that price, it’s well worth the money.