We love smart things - and no, we are not talking (only) about smartphones, smart tablets, smart hand watches, and those kinds of gadgets. We are much more interested in smartly constructed motorhomes that offer practicality and simple yet functional solutions. The latest example comes from France and we have to admit it’s one of the smartest camper designs we’ve ever seen.

Oddity Mall brought to our attention the Beauer 3X camper trailer which, at a glance, may look like a small two-person caravan but it can actually expand to three times its size at the touch of a button. It takes about 60 seconds to get it transformed into a 129 square foot (12 square meters) four-person camper. The concept is patented by the French manufacturer and is based on telescopic technology that allows two modules to be extended horizontally to triple the living space.

We know you have questions. And to address the elephant in the room, no - you don’t have to move any furniture around. When the camper trailer is folded, the furniture is nested together and when you unfold it, the equipment automatically takes its place without any input required.

The entire build weighs about 2,095 pounds (950 kilograms) when in running order, which means you can tow it even with a compact SUV. The body is made of polyester with heat and sound insulation and you can order the camper with a number of optional features, including a shower, a TV, a heating system, an air conditioner, a biker carrier, and more.

As opposed to the retro-inspired exterior design, the interior is very modern and minimalistic. Even the base model comes equipped as standard with a kitchen, bathroom, private bedroom, and living area, as well as a large double bed. The kitchen has a fridge, gas hob, and sink with a water supply. Standard LED lighting ensures the interior is nicely illuminated.

In its base form, the Beauer 3X costs €29,900 which is the equivalent to about $35,600 at the current exchange rates. You can check out the full pricing information here.