The McLaren F1 is arguably the most important supercar of the 1990s. There will be an opportunity to own a pristine example with just 387 kilometers (240.5 miles) showing on the odometer at Gooding and Company's Pebble Beach auction in August. It will likely go for over $15 million, according to the seller's estimate.

This is chassis 029 making it the 25th McLaren F1 delivery. The body is in the one-off color Creighton Brown. Inside, the upholstery is a mix of Light Tan and Dark Brown leather.

Gallery: 1995 McLaren F1 Gooding And Company Auction 2020

24 Photos

A buyer in Japan was the first owner. This person maintained the car but rarely drove the McLaren. The machine then went to an American who also seldom took the F1 out for a drive.

Seeing a McLaren F1 come up for sale is rare enough, but this one comes with all of the accessories to make this a truly complete example. It has all of the original luggage that fits into a panel on the side of the body. The rare TAG Heuer watch and gold-colored titanium tool kit are also included. There's a FACOM tool chest with cut foam creating a place for each piece is also part of the auction. Even the original Goodyear Eagle F1 tires still wrap around the wheels.

The F1 is already an icon. It uses a mix of materials that are still exotic today like carbon fiber, Kevlar, titanium, and gold foil. A mid-mounted, BMW-sourced 6.1-liter V12 makes 618 horsepower (461 kilowatts) and runs through a six-speed manual. On a long enough closed circuit, the top speed is in excess of 200 miles per hour.

After covering less than 10 miles each year since delivery, it's hard to imagine a McLaren F1 that is as immaculate as this one. We can't wait to see how much this one brings at auction in August.