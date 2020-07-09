Hide press release Show press release

"Corolla Meets SUV"―Toyota Unveils Corolla Cross in Thailand, The New Compact SUV with Strength and Functionality to the Corolla Series

Bangkok, Thailand, July 9, 2020―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has added the new Corolla Cross compact SUV to its Corolla series. The global premiere of the model was held in Thailand today, where sales have now commenced. The Corolla Cross will be launched in a growing number of other markets, going forward.

Since its launch in Japan in 1966, the Corolla series has sold a cumulative total of 48 million units or more, in more than 150 countries and regions around the world; it is Toyota's best-selling car. The Corolla has continued to evolve in line with the needs of the times and of the regions it is sold in. By adding a new model to the Corolla series to suit the growing demand of SUVs, the enhanced Corolla line-up enables customers to select the model that better suits their diverse lifestyles and life stages.

With "Corolla Meets SUV" being the key phrase for the development of the Corolla Cross, the model was designed as a new type of SUV that combines dignified sturdiness in the exterior, and utility in a manner that exceeds customer expectations. The TNGA*1 platform (GA-C) has enabled the Corolla Cross to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride, and outstanding quietness. In addition to its exceptional comfort, the Corolla Cross provides a spacious cabin, easy entry into and exit from the car, class-leading*2 luggage space suitable for all scenarios, and safety equipment inherited from the Corolla series. In this way, the new model realizes comfort, utility, and peace of mind for customers.

Daizo Kameyama, Chief Engineer in charge of development, commented on the unveiling of the new model: " Now that the Corolla Cross has newly joined the Corolla family, we sincerely hope that our customers will warmly welcome the vehicle to become part of their families: just like their partners, siblings or even friends. We wish that the Corolla Cross could assist customers in creating a new story by loading on their vehicle the people who are important to them, the luggage, and their dreams for the future."

The key characteristics of the Corolla Cross are outlined below: (Specifications are subject to change depending on the target market)

Overall

The Corolla Cross frame is based on the TNGA platform (GA-C)

A new torsion-beam suspension results in a stable, cushioned ride

A spacious cabin and class-leading luggage space

Exterior

The Corolla Cross features a powerful, sleek, and sophisticated appearance

A relaxed side view hints at a spacious interior and underlines the car's status

An imposing and powerful front and rear

Sturdy front fender molds underscore the car's sense of energy

The contrast between the rear fenders and the cabin results in an impressive rearview

Interior

A comfortable interior space

Outstanding views and ample head clearance

Class-leading luggage capacity of 487 liters / 440 liters*3

Outstanding utility

The height providing easy access to the luggage space

The large spacious door openings; this makes entering or exiting the vehicle easy even when carrying a child

Performance

Superb maneuverability

An elevated driving position contributes to a wide field of view, and helps minimize blind spots

A class-leading minimum turning radius of 5.2 meters results in responsive handling

Combination of driving performance and comfort

Optimized suspension geometry and the use of large, soft bushings ensure that passengers in all seats enjoy a comfortable ride

Safety equipment

Safety equipment*4 inherited from the Corolla series provides safety and customer peace of mind.

Environmental performance

Lightening the body has enabled even the gasoline-powered grades to achieve superb fuel efficiency.*5 As a result, both the gasoline-powered and hybrid models boast class-leading environmental performance.

*3

The Corolla Cross features 487 liters of luggage space when carrying the puncture repair kit, and 440 liters when carrying a temporary spare tire

*4

The Toyota Safety Sense will be installed as a standard feature for the Hybrid High grade model introduced in Thailand. Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are equipped to the High and Mid grades in Hybrid models for Thailand.

*5

The Thailand-specification Corolla Cross hybrid electric models achieved a fuel efficiency 4.3L/100km, CO2 emissions of 98g/km, and the gasoline-powered models achieved a fuel efficiency of 6.5L/100km, CO2 emissions of 150g/km under the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle).

Main specification



(specifically for Thailand)

(Values are according to Toyota measurements)



Hybrid

Gasoline

Length / Width / Height (mm)

4,460 / 1,825 / 1,620

Wheelbase (mm)

2,640

Curb weight (kg)

1,385

1,325

Minimum turning radius (m)

5.2

Occupancy (people)

5

Powertrain layout

Front-wheel drive (FF)

Engine

2ZR-FXE THS II with reduction gear

2ZR-FBE



Engine displacement (cc)

1,798

1,798



Maximum output (kW[PS]/rpm)

72[98]/5,200

103[140]/6,000



Maximum torque (N･m[kgf･m]/rpm)

142[14.5]/3,600

177[18.05]/4,000

Motor

1NM

―



Maximum output (kW[PS])

53[72]

―



Maximum torque (N･m[kgf･m])

163[16.6]

―

System maximum output (kW[PS])

90[122]

―

Transmission

Electric continuously variable transmission

Super CVT-i

Suspension (Front / Rear)

MacPherson strut / Torsion-beam

Brake (Front / Rear)

Ventilated disc / Disk

Tire size

215/60 R17 / 225/50 R18