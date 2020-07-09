And yet another crossover. We're not entirely surprised.
For years, we have been reporting about the resurgence of crossovers and SUVs globally. That isn't showing any signs of stopping now as Toyota introduces the Corolla Cross in Thailand. And yes, it's based on the marque's 54-year-old nameplate, the Toyota Corolla.
Of course, the 2021 Corolla Cross rides on the same Toyota New Global Architecture C (TGNA-C) platform that underpins the Corolla and C-HR.
Size-wise, the Corolla Cross is slotted in between the C-HR and the top-selling RAV4, complementing the former as the more functional crossover. It measures 4,460mm (175.5 inches) long, 1,825mm (71.9 inches) wide, and 1,620mm (63.8 inches) high. The C-HR and Corolla Cross share the same 2,640mm (103.9 inches) wheelbase length.
As for the powertrain, the Corolla Cross was launched in Thailand with two options. First is the 1.8-liter 2ZR-FBE gasoline engine with 140 horsepower (104 kilowatts) and 129 pound-feet (175 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to the front wheels via a CVT.
On the other hand, a hybrid powertrain option is available, with a 600-volt electric motor supplementing the setup with 72 hp (54 kW) and 120 lb-ft (163 Nm) of twists. The electric motor works in conjunction with a 1.8-liter 2ZR-FXE mill that makes 98 hp (73 kW) and 105 lb-ft (142 Nm) of pull. The hybrid Corolla Cross comes with Toyota's e-CVT.
Styling-wise, the Corolla Cross carries the current distinct styling of its low-riding counterparts for the ASEAN market. It has a more subdued design when compared to the C-HR, with a gigantic grille up front to begin with. Of course, the Corolla Cross is showered with claddings wrapped around its undersides.
The Corolla Cross will be sold for the Thai market first this year but availability in other parts of the world will follow.
"Corolla Meets SUV"―Toyota Unveils Corolla Cross in Thailand, The New Compact SUV with Strength and Functionality to the Corolla Series
Bangkok, Thailand, July 9, 2020―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has added the new Corolla Cross compact SUV to its Corolla series. The global premiere of the model was held in Thailand today, where sales have now commenced. The Corolla Cross will be launched in a growing number of other markets, going forward.
Since its launch in Japan in 1966, the Corolla series has sold a cumulative total of 48 million units or more, in more than 150 countries and regions around the world; it is Toyota's best-selling car. The Corolla has continued to evolve in line with the needs of the times and of the regions it is sold in. By adding a new model to the Corolla series to suit the growing demand of SUVs, the enhanced Corolla line-up enables customers to select the model that better suits their diverse lifestyles and life stages.
With "Corolla Meets SUV" being the key phrase for the development of the Corolla Cross, the model was designed as a new type of SUV that combines dignified sturdiness in the exterior, and utility in a manner that exceeds customer expectations. The TNGA*1 platform (GA-C) has enabled the Corolla Cross to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride, and outstanding quietness. In addition to its exceptional comfort, the Corolla Cross provides a spacious cabin, easy entry into and exit from the car, class-leading*2 luggage space suitable for all scenarios, and safety equipment inherited from the Corolla series. In this way, the new model realizes comfort, utility, and peace of mind for customers.
Daizo Kameyama, Chief Engineer in charge of development, commented on the unveiling of the new model: " Now that the Corolla Cross has newly joined the Corolla family, we sincerely hope that our customers will warmly welcome the vehicle to become part of their families: just like their partners, siblings or even friends. We wish that the Corolla Cross could assist customers in creating a new story by loading on their vehicle the people who are important to them, the luggage, and their dreams for the future."
The key characteristics of the Corolla Cross are outlined below: (Specifications are subject to change depending on the target market)
Overall
The Corolla Cross frame is based on the TNGA platform (GA-C)
A new torsion-beam suspension results in a stable, cushioned ride
A spacious cabin and class-leading luggage space
Exterior
The Corolla Cross features a powerful, sleek, and sophisticated appearance
A relaxed side view hints at a spacious interior and underlines the car's status
An imposing and powerful front and rear
Sturdy front fender molds underscore the car's sense of energy
The contrast between the rear fenders and the cabin results in an impressive rearview
Interior
A comfortable interior space
Outstanding views and ample head clearance
Class-leading luggage capacity of 487 liters / 440 liters*3
Outstanding utility
The height providing easy access to the luggage space
The large spacious door openings; this makes entering or exiting the vehicle easy even when carrying a child
Performance
Superb maneuverability
An elevated driving position contributes to a wide field of view, and helps minimize blind spots
A class-leading minimum turning radius of 5.2 meters results in responsive handling
Combination of driving performance and comfort
Optimized suspension geometry and the use of large, soft bushings ensure that passengers in all seats enjoy a comfortable ride
Safety equipment
Safety equipment*4 inherited from the Corolla series provides safety and customer peace of mind.
Environmental performance
Lightening the body has enabled even the gasoline-powered grades to achieve superb fuel efficiency.*5 As a result, both the gasoline-powered and hybrid models boast class-leading environmental performance.
*3
The Corolla Cross features 487 liters of luggage space when carrying the puncture repair kit, and 440 liters when carrying a temporary spare tire
*4
The Toyota Safety Sense will be installed as a standard feature for the Hybrid High grade model introduced in Thailand. Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are equipped to the High and Mid grades in Hybrid models for Thailand.
*5
The Thailand-specification Corolla Cross hybrid electric models achieved a fuel efficiency 4.3L/100km, CO2 emissions of 98g/km, and the gasoline-powered models achieved a fuel efficiency of 6.5L/100km, CO2 emissions of 150g/km under the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle).
Main specification
(specifically for Thailand)
(Values are according to Toyota measurements)
Hybrid
Gasoline
Length / Width / Height (mm)
4,460 / 1,825 / 1,620
Wheelbase (mm)
2,640
Curb weight (kg)
1,385
1,325
Minimum turning radius (m)
5.2
Occupancy (people)
5
Powertrain layout
Front-wheel drive (FF)
Engine
2ZR-FXE THS II with reduction gear
2ZR-FBE
Engine displacement (cc)
1,798
1,798
Maximum output (kW[PS]/rpm)
72[98]/5,200
103[140]/6,000
Maximum torque (N･m[kgf･m]/rpm)
142[14.5]/3,600
177[18.05]/4,000
Motor
1NM
―
Maximum output (kW[PS])
53[72]
―
Maximum torque (N･m[kgf･m])
163[16.6]
―
System maximum output (kW[PS])
90[122]
―
Transmission
Electric continuously variable transmission
Super CVT-i
Suspension (Front / Rear)
MacPherson strut / Torsion-beam
Brake (Front / Rear)
Ventilated disc / Disk
Tire size
215/60 R17 / 225/50 R18